Ag companies get into data business

Zeroes and ones are nearly as important to modern agriculture as seeds and acres. Keeping those digits private is a never-ending battle.

While farmers have undoubtedly benefited from the wonders of precision data capture, the technology carries with it some vulnerabilities.

“They should have concerns,” said Stuart Birrell, a professor of agricultural engineering at Iowa State University.

Birrell said there is a struggle for dominance in ag data, threatening to move into the space long held by smaller entities.

“You have a little bit of a fight between the seed company and the tractor company,” he said. “On one side you have the seed companies and chemical companies, which are basically the same now. They have all of the knowledge in terms of what is the potential for the seed information. They don’t have the knowledge of what is out in the field in terms of planting. The tractor manufacturers are collecting that data.”

Birrell said further tightening of the information stream could have the effect of infringing on cooperatives and pushing independent consultants out.

“That basically would threaten their livelihoods to a certain extent,” he said. “It would become one-stop shopping. ‘We will do the analysis for you. And we know your neighbors’ data so we can give you better prescription maps because we have a bigger sample.’”

Farmers may be caught in the middle, struggling to retain ownership of data on their farms.

“It’s definitely a concern,” said Doug Cropp, a grain merchandiser with Champaign,