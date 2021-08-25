Equipment sales are strong, but supplies are tight

John Hopkins, a crop farmer and beef producer in northwestern Illinois, recently ordered some new hay equipment and is planning to buy a used combine as well.

He has lots of company this year with higher commodity prices enabling equipment purchases.

“It gives you a chance to update machinery when there is a little more income,” he said.

This year he is replacing mower conditioner equipment. He ordered it in July and is expecting delivery in October for next year’s hay season. He usually replaces that equipment every three or four years. He also bought a round baler this year.

The Hopkins’ operation includes a couple hundred head of cattle on pasture, finishing their own calves and buying more calves to finish. They also grow corn, soybeans and wheat.

Buying used

He is also in the process of buying a used combine. For him a used combine is the best buy.

“We typically buy a good one that’s a couple of years old,” he said.

Usually they trade in combines after about four years, but he’s had the last one for seven or eight years.

Doug Foss, who farms in Grundy County in northeast Illinois, also decided to buy a used combine this year.

“I’d never driven a rotary combine. The cash flow is there, so I did it,” he said of purchasing his first, a 2003 John Deere 9650 rotary combine. He bought it from a seller in Indiana.

Hopkins has noticed that people are buying things from farther afield now.

Part of this trend comes from the popularity of online sales and auctions. Hopkins has seen that first hand in his family’s auction business, Public Auction Service, which his grandparents started in Polo about 75 years ago.