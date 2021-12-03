Farm debt likely to increase for 2021

Some farmers may soon be walking into a bank with their hand out and walking out with their fingers crossed.

An unprecedented combination of high yields, high prices and high input costs paint a picture of a volatile farm economy.

Add to that expected interest rate increases next year and there could be uncomfortable increases in debt.

Debt-to-asset ratios decreased in 2020 and interest rates continued to fall. Much of that can be attributed to the COVID pandemic, according to Bradley Zwilling. But 2021 will likely look much different.

“Debt is increasing because machinery is really high, land is really high and there will be an increase in inputs for 2022 for operating loans,” said Zwilling, vice president of data analysis with Illinois Farm Business Farm Management. “And our farms are getting larger. You’re going to need more to operate those farms.”

Glenn Semple of Farm Credit Illinois said the farm economy is healthy overall. But in looking forward, he sees many factors that could force farmers to increase their debt load.

“It will be much more expensive to plant a crop in 2022 than probably ever,” he said. “Inflation is real. The price of fertilizer, land and equipment is all significantly higher than it was 12 to 24 months ago.”

Semple said he has been to several auctions recently where farmland sold for thousands more per acre than it would have a few years ago. He said some farmers who are riding high yields and commodity prices into more debt should be careful.