Farm manager thrives on education

DUNLAP, Ill. — Many farmers have their hands full managing one farm. Decisions have to be made about buying inputs, soil management, marketing and countless other things.

Priscilla Koser manages 50 farms, mostly in Illinois with a few in Iowa, Ohio, Kansas and Colorado. They range in size from 50 to 1,000 acres.

For her absentee landowners, including universities, churches, trusts, banks and individuals, she negotiates leases, helps with input decisions, and makes marketing decisions to name a few duties.

Koser grew up on a grain and livestock farm in northwestern Illinois. But managing farms wasn’t always her dream. She studied business at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, but soon realized agriculture was her calling.

“It was like a light went off,” she said. She switched to Western Illinois University in Macomb, where she earned a degree in agriculture.

Her love of farming runs in the family.

“My dad is 84 and he still has cattle, sheep, corn and soybeans. He’s so strong and so sharp,” said Koser, who has her own hobby farm in Peoria County.

Koser worked as an ag finance analyst at a bank in Morrison, Illinois. She was a grain accountant, office manager, and involved in the fertilizer and chemical operations at a Peoria County grain elevator in 2009, when Dale Clary, owner of Greene Farm Management Services, also in Dunlap, dropped his card on her desk and asked if she was interested in a new job.

She was. Greene Farm Services, founded in 1942, offers professional farm management, real estate brokerage, insurance services, livestock operations management and certified appraisal services. So Koser set out to learn about all those things. She thrives on continuing education, she said.