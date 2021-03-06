Farm manager thrives on education

DUNLAP, Ill. — Many farmers have their hands full managing one farm. Decisions have to be made about buying inputs, soil management, marketing and countless other things.
Priscilla Koser manages 50 farms, mostly in Illinois with a few in Iowa, Ohio, Kansas and Colorado. They range in size from 50 to 1,000 acres.
For her absentee landowners, including universities, churches, trusts, banks and individuals, she negotiates leases, helps with input decisions, and makes marketing decisions to name a few duties.
Koser grew up on a grain and livestock farm in northwestern Illinois. But managing farms wasn’t always her dream. She studied business at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, but soon realized agriculture was her calling.
“It was like a light went off,” she said. She switched to Western Illinois University in Macomb, where she earned a degree in agriculture.
Her love of farming runs in the family.
“My dad is 84 and he still has cattle, sheep, corn and soybeans. He’s so strong and so sharp,” said Koser, who has her own hobby farm in Peoria County.
Koser worked as an ag finance analyst at a bank in Morrison, Illinois. She was a grain accountant, office manager, and involved in the fertilizer and chemical operations at a Peoria County grain elevator in 2009, when Dale Clary, owner of Greene Farm Management Services, also in Dunlap, dropped his card on her desk and asked if she was interested in a new job.
She was. Greene Farm Services, founded in 1942, offers professional farm management, real estate brokerage, insurance services, livestock operations management and certified appraisal services. So Koser set out to learn about all those things. She thrives on continuing education, she said.
She is now a qualified real estate broker in Illinois and Iowa, and a certified insurance broker with a specialty in agricultural and crop insurance.
She became an accredited farm manager in 2014 and was 84 hours into her training to become a state-certified general appraiser when COVID-19 slowed her action plan in 2020.
Before taking over her latest batch of farms to manage as a co-worker retires, she already knew many of the clients through working on their accounting, income, expenses and insurance needs.
“I’ve talked to most of them,” she said from a meeting room with state maps on the wall denoting all the farms the company manages.
“The red and purple pins are mine,” she said, noting a big batch in northwestern Illinois near her family’s farm. She likes to see the farms she manages on the way to visit her family.
During the growing season, she rotates visiting farms, goes out crop scouting to help make decisions about using insecticides or fungicides, and looks forward to the ride-alongs again at harvest.
Koser enjoys the connections with people, even over the phone. One landowner told her, “It always sounds like you are smiling.”
Last year, seven types of government payments, mainly associated with COVID-19, took a lot of her time as she helped with enrollment and re-enrollment in various programs.
Selling grain has been one of the highlights in recent months. In the years since she started working as an accredited farm manager, corn and soybean prices had been low.
“We’re excited about the prices,” she said.
She also enjoys breaking the misconception that farm managers aren’t very approachable. She likes working with both the landowners and the farmers, making sure her services benefit both.
Even today, female accredited farm managers are few. That made it especially notable when Koser was trained by a woman in the same field in 2009 and eventually took over her accounts when she retired.
“Never in my wildest dreams had I imagined the farms I managed would be taken over by a young woman,” said Penny Lauritzen. In the mid-1990s, Lauritzen was one of two other accredited women farm managers in the entire state.
Both Koser and Lauritzen became active members of the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Appraisers, which has a majority of male members representing an industry where men still significantly outnumber women.
Of the 2,141 American Society of Professional Farm Managers and Appraisers members today, 84% are men and 16%, or 353 members, are women, according to Hope Evans, the organization’s membership director.
At a peak in her career, Lauritzen managed as many as 65 farms for Farmers National Company. When she “semi-retired”, she worked for Greene Farm Management and mentored Koser as she was learning the ropes and getting her accreditations.
In 2013, Lauritzen was named to the ISPFMA Hall of Fame, the highest award the society gives to members of the organization.
“We’re making inroads,” said Lauritzen.
In other careers, the number of woman in agriculture statewide has grown more quickly, including in Extension, as ag teachers and FFA advisors. More women are Illinois Farm Bureau directors at the county level and more are seed and chemical salespeople, she said.
Koser was a member of the planning committee for the 93rd ISPFMRA annual meeting in January. Aptly, the theme was “Women’s Evolving Role on the Farm.”
She is also active in the Illinois-Agri Women and American Agri-Women Associations and has been a presenter at the “Women Changing the Face of Agriculture” annual career day for nine years. She enjoys telling young women about the opportunities for advancement and continuing education in this career.
“I tell them there’s so much to offer in farm management,” said Koser, who prides herself in mentoring other young women as Lauritzen did her.