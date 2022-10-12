Editor’s note: The following was written by Gary Schnitkey, Nick Paulson, Krista Swanson, and Jim Baltz with the University of Illinois Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics, and Carl Zulauf at Ohio State University for the farmdoc daily website Sept. 27.
While fertilizer prices have declined since spring, prices remain high, and fertilizer costs are significantly higher than a year ago. Therefore, reducing rates where practicable seems prudent.
Some fields will have soil test levels above those that will cause a yield response from phosphorus and potassium applications. Significantly reducing or eliminating applications in these fields is economically prudent.
Moreover, nitrogen applications above university recommendations can substantially reduce returns. Changes in nitrogen prices from now to spring likely will be influenced by changes in corn and natural gas prices.
Recent prices
Retail fertilizer prices averaged across Illinois are regularly reported in the Illinois Production Cost Report, a publication of the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service. Fertilizer prices remain at high levels going into the fall of 2022.
Anhydrous ammonia prices continue to surpass all-time highs reached during the 2008 financial crisis. In the fall of 2008, anhydrous ammonia reached a high in Illinois of $1,161 per ton. Anhydrous ammonia prices have exceeded the 2008 previous record since October 2021. Anhydrous ammonia prices were over $1,600 per ton through April 2022, falling to $1,153 per ton on Aug. 25, 2022. Then, anhydrous ammonia again increased, reaching $1,318 per ton on Sept. 22.
Diammonium phosphate (DAP) and potash fertilizers also remain at high levels.
Table 1 shows fertilizer costs computed using prices from one year ago on Sept. 23, 2021, and current-year prices on Sept. 22, 2021. As can be seen, anhydrous ammonia prices were $788 per ton last year and are now $1,318 per ton. As a result, anhydrous ammonia costs for corn increased from $67 per acre using 2021 prices to $1132 per acre using 2022 prices.
Table 1 gives fertilizer costs for corn and soybeans produced on farmland with expected yields of 220 bushels per acre for corn and 68 bushels per acre for soybeans. The Corn Nitrogen Rate Calculator was used to determine corn’s Maximum Return to Nitrogen (MRTN) rates. After accounting for the nitrogen in DAP, the MRTN rates resulted in applications of 170 pounds of anhydrous ammonia. Phosphate and potash rates are based on maintenance levels.
Fertilizer costs for corn increased by $72 per acre to $247 per acre using Sept. 22, 2022, prices. Soybean costs increased from $85 per acre to $110 per acre.
Individual farm costs could vary from those shown in the table.
Rates
Many fields have soil test levels above those where yields will respond to fertilizer applications. In these situations, cutting or eliminating applications is warranted in any year, particularly in high-price years like this year.
Some may be reluctant to forgo fertilizer applications on rented farmland, as agreements may specify that test levels of nutrients must be maintained. Revisiting those agreements seems warranted if soil test levels are above levels where yield response exists. Neither the farmer nor the landowner receives any gains from this application.
Moreover, a reduction in fertilizer applications would be preferred from an environmental standpoint, as higher soil test levels potentially increase phosphorus and potassium runoff if soil erosion occurs.
Even if soil test levels are below response levels, reducing phosphorus and potassium applications may still be warranted. In recent years, estimates of removal rates on grain have been lowered. Checking to see if soil test levels exhibit an increasing trend over time suggests application rates can be reduced.
Maximum Return to Nitrogen (MRTN) rates for a $5.50 corn price and $1,318 anhydrous ammonia price are:
- 157 pounds of actual nitrogen in northern Illinois,
- 166 pounds of actual nitrogen in central Illinois, and
- 185 pounds of actual nitrogen in southern Illinois.
Many farmers apply above those rates. Data from Precision Conservation Management confirm that profit-maximizing levels are at MRTN, and thus profits can be increased by reducing nitrogen applications to the MRTN.
Timing
Some farmers are considering waiting until later in the spring, with hopes that nitrogen prices will decline.
Anhydrous ammonia prices are highly related to corn and natural gas prices. Currently, corn and natural gas prices are at high levels. Compared to September 2022 levels, corn prices were only slightly higher in 2012 and 2013. Current natural gas prices have been at levels not exceeded since 2009. As a result, one should expect to see high anhydrous ammonia prices.
If anything, anhydrous ammonia prices are low relative to current corn and natural gas prices. Historical relationships would suggest anhydrous ammonia prices near $1,400 while current anhydrous ammonia prices are near $1,300 per ton.
Both corn and natural gas prices could decline into spring. Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) futures contracts suggest natural gas prices near $6 per million BTUs, while the August average was $8.81. A decline to $6 per million BTUs would suggest an anhydrous ammonia price of $1,200 per ton. Of course, much can change between now and spring. A cold winter likely would lead to higher natural gas prices. Events in the Ukraine-Russia war also will have a bearing on prices.
Splitting nitrogen purchases is a sound risk management strategy in this situation. However, if farmers are concerned about applying nitrogen post planting, a new crop insurance policy, Post Application Coverage Endorsement (PACE), exists to cover risks.