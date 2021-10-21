List price, fuel raise costs for machinery

Editor’s note: The following was written by Dale Lattz and Gary Schnitkey for the University of Illinois farmdoc daily website Oct. 12.
Machinery cost estimates for 2021 have been released. Find cost estimates for field operations (chisel plowing, field cultivating, planting, and spraying), tractors, harvesting and forage operations at bit.ly/2YKabRo.
Machinery costs are updated every two years. Substantial increases in list prices of machinery occurred between 2019 and 2021. Machinery costs would have been higher had interest rates not been reduced from 2019 to 2021.
We provide machinery cost estimates which may be helpful in setting custom rates. An additional amount for profit should be added to our cost estimates, as we have not added an amount for returns.
Costs are estimated using an economic engineering approach that relies on formulas developed by the American Society of Agricultural Engineers.
Factors impacting costs are illustrated for a 310 PTO horsepower tractor. Total costs for the tractor were estimated at $181.10 per hour in 2019, and per hour increased by 4% to $189.20 in 2021.
Per hour costs are divided into overhead, fuel and labor categories. Overhead includes depreciation, interest, insurance and housing, and repairs. Formulas are used to estimate each cost, and the purchase price enters those formulas. The purchase price is assumed to equal 85% of the list price of the tractor.
Between 2019 and 2021, the list price on a 310 HP tractor increased by 9.1% from $410,256 in 2019 to $447,479 in 2021. The list price increase will also increase costs but is countered by a decline in interest rates from 5.5% in 2019 to 4.5% in 2021. Still, overhead costs increased from $122.90 per acre to $126.10 per acre.
Fuel use on a 310 horsepower tractor is estimated at 13.6 gallons per hour. The diesel fuel price was increased from $2.50 per gallon in 2019 to $2.75 per gallon in 2021. Due to the fuel price increases, fuel costs for the 310 horsepower tractor increased from $37.30 per hour in 2019 to $41.10 per hour in 2021.
Labor costs per hour increased from $20.90 per hour in 2019 to $22 per hour in 2021. A $19 per hour rate was used in 2019 compared to a $20 per hour rate in 2021.