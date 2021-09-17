New techniques see light at farm show

DECATUR, Ill. — In addition to looking at the newest grain carts, planting attachments, grain bins and tractors, those attending the Farm Progress Show in Decatur experience new ideas firsthand.

For several of the inventors, entrepreneurs and startups, it was one of the first times they interacted with farmers in such large numbers since the pandemic began and the first time for farmers to hear about their ideas in-person.

Farmers witnessed a new way to construct pole buildings, heard about lenders who specialize in working with farmers who rent more land than they own, and talked among themselves and their suppliers about issues in crops this year.

Build smarter

Farmers were drawn to something they may have never seen before at a farm show — a new-fashioned pole barn raising.

One of the FBi Buildings staffers has a deep knowledge about it.

“My name is on the patent,” said Ken Culbreth as he explained the new way of construction they call the "Q Lyft" system, for which there is a pending patent.

It is a safer approach to building pole barns which allows workers to build an entire roof and structure on the ground before raising it, he said. Instead of standing 20 to 30 feet in the air, they can build everything including the trusses and the metal roof at eye level, he said.

“It’s changing how we do buildings,” Culbreth said. Other builders are interested in the system, he said.

The system consists of four separate lifts powered by hydraulic cylinders and positioned underneath the buildings’ trusses. The hydraulics communicate with each other through a series of lasers and a computer system which ensures each lift is moving simultaneously.