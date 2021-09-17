New techniques see light at farm show

DECATUR, Ill. — In addition to looking at the newest grain carts, planting attachments, grain bins and tractors, those attending the Farm Progress Show in Decatur experience new ideas firsthand.
For several of the inventors, entrepreneurs and startups, it was one of the first times they interacted with farmers in such large numbers since the pandemic began and the first time for farmers to hear about their ideas in-person.
Farmers witnessed a new way to construct pole buildings, heard about lenders who specialize in working with farmers who rent more land than they own, and talked among themselves and their suppliers about issues in crops this year.
Build smarter
Farmers were drawn to something they may have never seen before at a farm show — a new-fashioned pole barn raising.
One of the FBi Buildings staffers has a deep knowledge about it.
“My name is on the patent,” said Ken Culbreth as he explained the new way of construction they call the "Q Lyft" system, for which there is a pending patent.
It is a safer approach to building pole barns which allows workers to build an entire roof and structure on the ground before raising it, he said. Instead of standing 20 to 30 feet in the air, they can build everything including the trusses and the metal roof at eye level, he said.
“It’s changing how we do buildings,” Culbreth said. Other builders are interested in the system, he said.
The system consists of four separate lifts powered by hydraulic cylinders and positioned underneath the buildings’ trusses. The hydraulics communicate with each other through a series of lasers and a computer system which ensures each lift is moving simultaneously.
It’s easier and safer for the builders and better quality for the customers, said Culbreth, who started on a work crew for the company in 1999 and is vice president of operations today.
They have been working on the system for almost four years and officially released it in November 2020. Since then, every building they have built — about 100 in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin — has used this system.
Because it was released during the pandemic, the concept is new to many.
“This is the first time the public could really see it,” he said.
The company, originally known as Farm Buildings Inc., changed its name because it does so much more than farm buildings today. They build car dealerships, equine barns, small 4-H structures and even garages, Culbreth said.
This new building will be unassembled and moved a short distance from the Farm Progress demonstration site to be reassembled and customized for use at Richland Community College, he said.
New approach to lending
It’s the fourth crop year Bill York and his partners have operated a non-traditional lending service focusing on farmers.
The farmers that FarmOp Capital serves rent more land than they own and are looking for lenders with an approach that suits their specific farming needs, York said.
The company is now lending to about 100 customers in 20 states, including Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, with loans ranging from $500,000 to more than $20 million with the average about $3.5 million, said York, the company’s chief executive officer.
The Minnesota-based company offers only operating loans and not loans for land purchases. They call their concept production-based lending.
Loans take into consideration the crop, production history, marketing strategy and crop insurance.
“We lend up to 100% of the value to produce the crop,” he said.
The potential loans can expand if the farmer increases value by locking in input costs, buying more land, using puts or hedging or improving the value in other ways, he said.
Their loan structure allows them to lend money earlier in the season. The lenders are now putting up the cash for farmers for the 2022 crop year.
“They can lock in their input costs, he said.
Each crop year is an individual project.
“There may be overlaps,” York said. Farmers may have both a loan for the 2021 soon-to-be harvested crop and one for 2022 inputs. Loans are for 12 to 24 months, he said.
Although York and co-founders Keir Renick, chief financial officer, and Darwin Melnyk, chief technology officer, employ experts in crop insurance, agronomy and other inputs, farmers are not required to buy from certain vendors.
Crop talk
Many conversations at farm shows focus on what is happening in the field this year.
“Weed resistance is on everybody’s mind,” said Phil Krieg, Syngenta agronomy service representative. “There are some breakthrough weeds we haven’t seen in a while.”
Those include large-seeded cocklebur and morning glory. People have been so focused on waterhemp and Palmer amaranth that these weeds popped up as problems this year.
While in the combine, take a look at what weed treatment did well in the field and what needs to be improved. Sometimes the problem isn’t the program if weather didn’t cooperate, he said.
He has also heard farmers say sudden death syndrome is showing up this season.
This year, more than ever, early-planted soybeans are popular. More folks had all their soybeans in the ground before the first kernel of corn dropped, Krieg said. Early planting requires more management, including attention to seed treatments and more spraying passes for many farmers he has talked to, he said.
Tar spot is another big topic for corn growers this year, he said. It can be found almost anywhere in Illinois.
“There is no line drawn this year,” he said.
Corn rootworm is also getting a lot of attention this year. People are wondering how effective the traits are today. The corn rootworm population hasn’t been a big topic for several years, but it came on like wildfire this year, Krieg said.
Now is the time to start firming up 2022 production plans, Krieg said. He encourages farmers to research products they are considering and understand what they are getting for that price.
This year farmers are already buying product as there are concerns for shortages and interest in locking in costs, he said.