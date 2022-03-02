Ukraine invasion likely to hit shaky supply chain, grain markets

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Farmers may soon see market disruptions from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it is unclear how long and how significant the impact could be.
Kreg Ruhl, a division manager for Bloomington-based agricultural cooperative Growmark, said American farmers already “were paying the highest prices in the history of fertilizer” prior to the invasion. Fertilizer prices last month doubled.
Ruhl said the story starts with Russia’s movement of natural gas, which is an input for ammonia — a base building block for all fertilizer. In December, the gas price peaked over $60 per Million British Thermal Units, but was moderated down to $25, he said.
“Even at $25, it’s uneconomical for fertilizer (plants) over (in Europe) to run a lot of production,” Ruhl said.
With a significant exporter of the agricultural input now under siege, Downs farmer Mark O’Rourke has many questions about what the future looks like. Particularly, how long the effects may linger is on his mind. O’Rourke estimates six months at the minimum.
“Unless you had a crystal ball and bought two or three years’ worth of fertilizer,” he said Feb. 25, farmers are stuck waiting in anticipation “of how this whole thing shakes out.”
He does not know any farmers who stocked up that much. Only a few would have the storage.
The U.S. and other countries applied sanctions on Russia after the invasion, stoking fears of wide-ranging global economic ripples, especially in the energy and ag sectors.
Prices for corn and soybeans were also already high compared to pre-pandemic prices, said Michelle Kibler, an associate professor of agribusiness at Illinois State University. Russia and Ukraine are large contributors to the world’s agriculture, making up 29% of global wheat exports and 17% of corn exports, she said.
“Once news of the invasion broke late Wednesday, prices began to soar in those commodity markets,” Kibler said.
The volatility was noticed in O’Rourke’s circle. He said grain markets shot up with the news but calmed down by the end of the day.
“Soybeans went off a little,” said O’Rourke. “I had a friend who sold some grains at the highs.”
While he glad for his friend, when O’Rourke went to check prices himself, they had dropped again.
That sort of volatility is to be expected in futures markets, said Illinois Wheat Association Executive Director Mike Doherty. Doherty also works as an agriculture economist at the Illinois Farm Bureau.
“Futures contracts markets are meant to be reflective of all the risks, and there’s a lot of risk right now,” Doherty said.
It is hard to make long-term predictions, especially since it is still unclear what impact the invasion will have on Ukraine’s wheat production, he said. The same goes for Russian energy and fertilizer exports, he said.
Others watching the agriculture markets warned that there could be higher prices for inputs like fertilizer in the short term, but also said the longer-term impacts are unclear.
“There is some cause for concern over rising oil and fertilizer prices and the potential for supply shortages of fertilizer, although time will tell whether these prices remain high or adjust back down,” Kibler said.
The increased prices for agricultural products could be good for farm incomes but that will be at least partly offset by higher input costs.
Winter wheat farmers are much closer to their June harvest than corn and soybean farmers, so might be able to benefit from increased prices if they set contracts now, Doherty said.
Ruhl said the dynamics of uncertainty and volatile markets are hard to manage for farmers.
“We think there’s adequate supplies to plant crops this year, but it’s more a matter of price,” said Ruhl.