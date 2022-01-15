Virtual lender: Online ag financing expands

A growing number of farmers are trading the face-to-face meeting in the banker’s office with the click of a mouse.

Online ag lending is becoming more and more popular, as it offers ease of access and other benefits.

“It is a growing thing,” said Joe Springer, managing director of core markets at Compeer Financial. “I don’t have any statistics to back that up, but there are a plethora of opportunities out there for people to transact and borrow money, whether for input financing, equipment financing or real estate. All that is becoming a bigger and bigger part of the ag space.”

Online borrowing is more common with basic purchases, though more sophisticated deals are increasingly being consummated online. The basic ones often include equipment.

“It seems that the more transactional the nature of the loan, the more it’s likely to go online,” said Matt Hardecke, senior vice president of agriculture and commercial lending at Enterprise Bank and Trust in St. Louis. “Borrowers can go on johndeere.com and set up a loan. That kind of thing is mostly what’s going online.”

As with everything, there are pros and cons to online lending. Convenience may be at the top of the pro list.

“Applicants can do it whenever they want, 24 hours a day,” Springer said. “If they’re on their tractor working ground or something, they have that opportunity.”

The internet can also make it easier for farmers to compare various offers.