April 11, 2022: 'Excited for what is to come'

  • Updated

It seems that Mother Nature is planning on keeping us on our toes for the near future. This week brought central Illinois cooler temperatures, occasional rainfall, and even a trace amount of sleet/snow. Lack of fieldwork has left time for equipment projects, as well as time for hauling 2021 crop. Sunday, April 10, with high winds around 45 mph and some warmth was a great day to get excited for what is to come. I did see a few getting out and about to take care of ditches, brushwork and even tile projects.

CropWatch Weekly Update

