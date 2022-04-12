April 11, 2022: 'Excited for what is to come'

It seems that Mother Nature is planning on keeping us on our toes for the near future. This week brought central Illinois cooler temperatures, occasional rainfall, and even a trace amount of sleet/snow. Lack of fieldwork has left time for equipment projects, as well as time for hauling 2021 crop. Sunday, April 10, with high winds around 45 mph and some warmth was a great day to get excited for what is to come. I did see a few getting out and about to take care of ditches, brushwork and even tile projects.
