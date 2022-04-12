 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
April 11, 2022: Farmers antsy to get rolling

We had another inch of somewhat spotty rain, sleet and snow last week. The temperature is supposed to be much warmer this week, mostly 60s and 70s. No field work has been done in our area yet. Farmers are getting antsy to get rolling here in Bond County. We’re hauling out the final loads of corn for 2021. We finally got some electronic parts for one of our tractors after waiting six months for them to come in. We were beginning to worry because the tractor was inoperable without them. 

