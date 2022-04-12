April 11, 2022: Filling time with odd jobs

Temperatures are finally set to return to the norm for April this week, but this small ray of sunshine is overshadowed by the fact it is once again supposed to rain Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with anticipated rainfall totals of close to 2 inches. The later part of the week is supposed to be sunny and dry, so there is the potential based on localized rainfall totals being less than anticipated that some people may be able to get in the field by Sunday. The word there is “may.” We have all but finished hauling grain from the 2021 growing season, except for the oddball bins down dirt lanes that are too wet to access. We have been filling our time with odd jobs around the farm now that the planting equipment is ready, with the highlight of last week being weaning calves from both pastures.
