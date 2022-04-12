April 11, 2022: Will County farmers eager to plant

This week brought plenty of wet weather again, but everything is finally starting to green up. Driving around you see people out on their lawnmowers, and the farmers have equipment in front of the sheds. This week looks to be bringing warmer weather, so the soil temperatures will be rising steadily now. Will County farmers are hoping that within the next 10 days or so we can get into the fields to start planting corn and soybeans, but oats hopefully this week. Planting is in the very near future for all.
