Some anhydrous and lot of spraying has been happening. Some farmers got started planting last week. There are as many beans planted as corn here. A lot of farmers are waiting to see what the cold snap is going to do. We’re in that boat. I planted some little fields to make sure everything was working and am waiting to see what the weather will do. After we get past this cold patch, everyone will be ready. Ground conditions are good, so I hate to sit around and wait.
April 19, 2021: After cold patch, everyone will be ready