After a slow start to the week due to last week’s rain, we dried up and nearly everyone headed to the field. A lot was going on, everything from finishing anhydrous to tillage work to fixing field tile to planting corn and soybeans. As the week went on and it was apparent we were going to get a cold snap and some snow this next week, many farmers pulled back the reins a little bit, but didn’t stop. This won’t be the first time it has snowed or got cold after seed is in the ground.
April 19, 2021: Cold snap forecast prompts pullback