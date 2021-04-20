 Skip to main content
April 19, 2021: Field activity picks up

Last week started off with cool temperatures and cloudy days. We hit the weekend and the days were partly sunny with warmer temperatures. Field activity really started to pick up towards the end of the week. Sprayers were working hard applying burndown applications. Anhydrous is still rolling throughout the area. Some brave souls began planting corn, and the ultra-early beans have been planted. Soil temperatures are averaging in the mid 40s for our area. We are seeing cash corn break the $6 level and cash beans are at $14.25.

CropWatch Weekly Update

