In the past few days, after a drying period, everyone is back at it in full force in the field. Although some agronomists may be discouraging planting due to low nighttime temperatures, the forecast does not show rain for several days, so many are taking the opportunity to finish planting soybeans and start planting corn during yet another planting window. A few have chosen not to plant yet but still are putting on anhydrous, applying herbicides and working ground. Lastly, I am happy to report that the soybeans that we planted April 3 have now emerged, with other fields soon to follow.
April 19, 2021: First soybeans have emerged