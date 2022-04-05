As we close out March and welcome April, things look just about the same. Cold and wet. We received 2 inches of rain last week and it has been low to mid-50s every day since. Thankfully we had a nice warmup a couple weeks ago and we were able to get some spring strips made and finish a tiling project. During that week, the warm weather really greened up our cover crops and wheat. They are ready to truly take off once warm weather arrives. We are putting the finishing touches on equipment and staging seed. Planting will be here before we know it.
April 4, 2022: April looks a lot like March