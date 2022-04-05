 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
April 4, 2022: Easy to say spring in Central Illinois

  • Updated

Here in Central Illinois, we continue to receive above-normal precipitation weekly. With temperatures reaching towards the 60s and occasionally dipping below freezing at night, it is easy to say spring is here. Wet conditions in most fields are keeping any field work from progressing. Spring fertilizer is being applied in short bursts for as long as weather permits. Thankfully, forages are beginning to green up with the sunshine and moisture. Taking a look at the forecast, it may be a while before fields get busy.

CropWatch Weekly Update

