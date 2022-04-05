 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
April 4, 2022: Farmers chomping at the bit

Area farmers are chomping at the bit to get started on field work, after getting a small taste from a few working days in the third week of March. There were several farmers in Edwards, White, and Wabash County who were able to knife on anhydrous, spray for burndown, and even perform a little tillage work. I even saw one area farmer plant a few acres of soybeans; however, this was short lived as the rain and cold temperatures returned with a vengeance. Soil temperatures have dropped back down into the 40s and the coming week’s forecast is more of the same with rain chances for almost every day and highs for the later part of the week only in the mid-40s.

