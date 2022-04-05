 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
April 4, 2022: Will County farmers getting antsy

Well, it is just starting to feel like spring here in the northeast which means plenty of rain. This past week made the ground pretty wet with our farm bringing in a total of 1.2 inches. Looking ahead to this week, it's not going to get much better. Farmers here in Will County are getting antsy now that it's the beginning of April. There are tractors and planters getting pulled out of sheds, lots of seed being delivered, and crop insurance coverage is being finalized. Everyone is looking forward to a great planting season.

