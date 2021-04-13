 Skip to main content
April 12, 2021: Green flag ready to drop

Up until the rain, we saw a fair amount of field activity including some bean planters.  Soils worked nicely anywhere a tillage tool ran. The weekend brought 1.5 inches of rain or more from local reports. Cool temperature and wet soils will keep most everything parked for the next several days. This should be the week to put any finishing touches on spring equipment. Hopefully the kinks are worked out and the next period of dry and warm temperature will be very productive. I anticipate the green flag will drop just about everywhere on the next stretch of good weather.

