Here in central Illinois we are cold for this time of the year. Last week was a productive week with everyone going hard on tillage, anhydrous, spraying and even some planting. Very little corn has been planted here locally, but there are some beans put in. The forecast low of around 25 has been raised, and we haven't seen the rain that was expected. I'm sure a half inch would be welcome with all the waterway work and reseeding from the 2019 monsoons. Around home we are doing some finishing touches on the sprayer and tenders so we are ready when the time comes.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
