April 18, 2022: Hauling manure on 'crisp spring days'

This past week brought continued high winds and a little bit of moisture. The large mid-week storm did not bring near the rain they were calling for but more wind than anticipated. With temperatures up into the mid-50s and dipping down to 27 Saturday evening, very few acres turned. The fertilizer application and tile projects continue when able. We are ready for pre-application, cultivating and planting when the time comes, but for right now, taking advantage of the nice days to haul and incorporate manure will do. I enjoy the crisp spring days to use what our livestock provide and, of course, a freshly cleaned feedlot.
