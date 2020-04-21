Here in central Illinois things are getting really busy. Lots of planters, sprayers and tillage equipment will be running full bore. We had a nice half inch of rain late last week and soil conditions should be perfect today. We will be several weeks ahead of last year and everyone is in a better mood. I have noticed lots of neighbors — myself included — are planting beans first. The forecast has several warmer, dryer days in a row for my area and we are taking full advantage of it. I hope everyone else has a good week and stays safe.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Deal farms with is dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Farm Machinery
$3,500
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy