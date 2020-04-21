Here in central Illinois things are getting really busy. Lots of planters, sprayers and tillage equipment will be running full bore. We had a nice half inch of rain late last week and soil conditions should be perfect today. We will be several weeks ahead of last year and everyone is in a better mood. I have noticed lots of neighbors — myself included — are planting beans first. The forecast has several warmer, dryer days in a row for my area and we are taking full advantage of it. I hope everyone else has a good week and stays safe.