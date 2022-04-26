April 25, 2022: Weekend warm-up sparks field work

We have had quite an exciting week here in McLean County. Thankfully, the forecast for an end-of-week warm-up was true. Throughout the week, scattered showers hindered field activity, but with high winds, sunshine and 81-degree temps on Saturday things changed. Quite the diverse spread of field activity, from anhydrous going on to leveling fields out, turning the soil and even some soybeans going in. Unfortunately, high winds left very few opportunities to spray pre-plant chemicals. Next week's forecast looks cool but calm. We are hopeful for a quick dry out from Sunday’s storms and a widespread beginning to fieldwork.
