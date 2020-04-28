Hello from Central Illinois. We are very wet at the moment as reports from 3.5 to 4.5 inches of rain have come through the area this past weekend. There were some road closures and caution areas as water crossed roadways. I would guess locally my area is 50% planted and I am slightly less than that. For the first time ever April-planted beans have outpaced corn planting. Personally I don't have any corn in the ground at the moment and after the nasty weather I am OK with that decision. I'm hoping bean replant will be minimal. Today we are getting ready to turn cows and calves out on pasture and prepare for the next round of rain moving in on Tuesday.
Deal farms with is dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
