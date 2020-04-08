Here in my part of central Illinois we are drying out and lots of guys are getting started or about to get started on some tillage or anhydrous ammonia. After the terribly wet 2019 season, we are looking forward to having a timelier planting season. There's a chance of rain here this week but the extended forecast looks promising. I'm looking forward to "social distancing” in the tractor cab and hope everyone has a safe and less stressed 2020 planting season.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Deal farms with is dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy