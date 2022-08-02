 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 1, 2022: 'Small but perfect spraying window'

Cooler temperatures and light mists brought an enjoyable week to eastern McLean County. Towards the end of the week, the weather decided to shape up for a small but perfect spraying window for fungicide and insecticide. Unfortunately, even with the light mists that stopped us from spraying, we could still use more moisture, especially with a heat wave coming this week just in time for fairs. Hopefully, all of the products we put on will provide a benefit to both corn and soybeans through the hot temperatures. Checking the forecast this morning, they have put in a strong rain chance for just about every day, so if some are accurate, I think we can weather this week just fine. We could use a nice dry forage window but will have to wait for the time being.

