Aug. 15, 2022: Much to do before harvest

People are also reading…
Our livestock shows for the summer have quickly ended and brought in a stern reminder that many things still need to be done before the fall harvest. The past week was rocky for dry forage production, but the crop is up nonetheless. Unfortunately, this weekend was forecasted to bring showers to most of McLean County and did not provide enough to knock the dust down. Both corn and soybeans could use a shower, but I suppose we will have to rely on cooler temperatures for the time being to slow crops down. With only a high of 80 degrees for the week and lows of 60 degrees, it will feel more like spring than summer for quite some time. The saving grace August rain I always hear about can come sooner rather than later.