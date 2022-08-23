Aug. 22, 2022: Crops get breathing room

People are also reading…
I was always taught and never forget that we can handle a drier year better than a wet one. However, we still need moisture. The week brought mild temperatures and surprisingly cool nights. Terrific weather to give both corn and soybeans some breathing room with our lack of moisture. Dry forages for this week took several more days than usual due to the cooler temperatures. I am pleased to report that late Friday and most of Saturday we finally received a nice rainfall. Between 1-2 inches of rain graced our presence and I feel like we can breathe a little easier again. Fingers crossed, it will help soybeans fill pods and slow corn from firing up.