Aug. 29, 2022: Yield checks give hope

Here in eastern McLean County we could still use some moisture to prevent corn from pushing too quickly and to allow soybeans to fill. We received a light rain Thursday and this weekend as well. Hearing from others around, there is not a bunch of excitement for yields at this time. We spent some time and did a few yield checks Thursday and fingers crossed it should be an exciting fall. I try to never get my hopes up or count our eggs before they hatch, but I can definitely breathe a little easier by at least checking.

