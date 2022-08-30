Aug. 29, 2022: Yield checks give hope

People are also reading…
Here in eastern McLean County we could still use some moisture to prevent corn from pushing too quickly and to allow soybeans to fill. We received a light rain Thursday and this weekend as well. Hearing from others around, there is not a bunch of excitement for yields at this time. We spent some time and did a few yield checks Thursday and fingers crossed it should be an exciting fall. I try to never get my hopes up or count our eggs before they hatch, but I can definitely breathe a little easier by at least checking.