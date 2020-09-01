As I type this it's a nice cool Monday morning and they are calling for rains tonight through tomorrow which is putting hay making on hold. We're still doing other projects and moving machinery around getting ready for harvest. Lots of beans in the area have that "off green" look as they are starting to turn. Any day now I am expecting to see or hear of the custom silage guys coming into our neck of the woods. Corn maturity is all over the place, and I'm sure they are moving around a little more than they planned because of it. And finally, the increase in prices have really helped lift spirits here in our area. November beans have risen close to a dollar in the last month. I hope everyone has a safe and productive week.
