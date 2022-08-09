Aug. 8, 2022: Excited over crop condition

People are also reading…
High humidity, hot temperatures, and rain chances have been wonderful for adding additional growth to soybeans and a mild benefit to corn at this time. We are excited at the condition the crop is currently in as long as temperatures moderate and moisture continues to fall. Heavy morning fog is always a strange thing to me in the summertime and it showed its face this week for much of central Illinois. McLean County fair is wrapped up, and we are moving on to the Illinois State Fair this week. Fingers crossed, we can still get a few things done in between activities.