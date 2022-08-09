 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 8, 2022: Excited over crop condition

People are also reading…

High humidity, hot temperatures, and rain chances have been wonderful for adding additional growth to soybeans and a mild benefit to corn at this time. We are excited at the condition the crop is currently in as long as temperatures moderate and moisture continues to fall. Heavy morning fog is always a strange thing to me in the summertime and it showed its face this week for much of central Illinois. McLean County fair is wrapped up, and we are moving on to the Illinois State Fair this week. Fingers crossed, we can still get a few things done in between activities. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News