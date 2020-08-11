Hello from central Illinois. We are looking lush and green with a chance of rain all week. I'm getting ready to mow roads and should be able to look out over the crops to see what kind of holes there are from earlier damage this spring, but from the road, crops look good. We got the hay baled last week and some calves sorted again to keep for next year. From what I can tell we will have an earlier harvest then last year with some April planted beans approaching R5 right now. Starting in mid-September and being able to keep moving forward with beans while the corn dries in the field will be great compared to last year. I hope everyone has a safe and productive week.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
