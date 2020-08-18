Hello from central Illinois. We received a nice 0.8 inches of rain Saturday which should help the soybeans to the finish line. The earliest beans are starting to get that "off color" which means yellow leaves aren't far away. I'm really looking forward to getting an early start on harvest and being able to do all the beans and let the corn dry down some in the field. We're doing some odd jobs and projects each week and tinkering with machinery getting ready for harvest. We still have both heads to go through and our bins. Have a safe week.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
