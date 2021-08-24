This past weekend brought very spotty showers. Some farms received over an inch while some just a tenth. The past week’s heat pushed the crop along. Many corn hybrids are starting to cannibalize the lower leaves and focus all energy on filling kernels. As I scout, I believe test weights will be good and kernel depth will add to the top end of this corn crop. Early maturity beans are just starting to turn. Folks are trying to finish the last of their summer projects and vacations before harvest. We keep turning wrenches getting ready for fall.
August 23, 2021: Turning wrenches to prep for fall