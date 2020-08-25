We are warm and humid. Looking at a warm and dry forecast should bring the crop along nicely. I am hearing reports of dry weather, but we are still mowing yards once a week. However, I expect that to taper off if the dry trend continues. This next week we'll probably cut the last of the hay and do some more machinery work. I haven't even looked at any bins yet so I wouldn't be surprised if I don't have a project show up there. It's been over a month since we weaned calves and it's about time for them to go to the sales barn as feeders. Hope everyone has a safe week.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
