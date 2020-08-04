Hello from central Illinois. We are fairly wet right now with a beautiful week in the forecast. It's that time of year when we start to focus more towards fall and getting ready for harvest. The combine has been gone through and I plan to go over the grain cart today and the semi later this week. I have to help at our local county fair later this week for a very small and socially distant 4-H show. I'm not sure how it will be received by the kids and parents but I think everyone will be thankful to have one somewhat normal activity this summer.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
