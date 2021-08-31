This past week brought heat and scattered showers. It also brought an infestation of armyworms to our area. Hay fields and pastures are the hardest hit. Some are well above economic threshold to spray. Some neighbors are likely needing to spray twice. Field days and farm shows are in full swing despite the heat. The heat is pushing the maturity of the crop along quickly. We will keep working on getting ready for harvest while keeping our eye on 2022 and beyond. Many have started preliminary crop plans for 2022, booking inputs with the fear of supply shortages and even further increased costs to come.
August 30, 2021: Week brings heat, showers, armyworms