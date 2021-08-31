 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
August 30, 2021: Week brings heat, showers, armyworms

August 30, 2021: Week brings heat, showers, armyworms

  • Updated

This past week brought heat and scattered showers. It also brought an infestation of armyworms to our area. Hay fields and pastures are the hardest hit. Some are well above economic threshold to spray. Some neighbors are likely needing to spray twice. Field days and farm shows are in full swing despite the heat. The heat is pushing the maturity of the crop along quickly. We will keep working on getting ready for harvest while keeping our eye on 2022 and beyond. Many have started preliminary crop plans for 2022, booking inputs with the fear of supply shortages and even further increased costs to come.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News