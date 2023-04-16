People are also reading…
This fifth-generation farmer grows corn and soybeans, farming with two brothers, Derek and Garrett Stewart. Zimmerman and the Stewarts have their own operations but farm together. The Stewarts’ operation features organic crops. Zimmerman lives and farms in Tazewell County also farming land in Woodford and McLean County. Zimmerman is a Channel seedsman. He formulates custom starters, foliars and biologicals. He also works ½-acre test plots on 40 acres of his farm, testing various nutrient efficiencies.