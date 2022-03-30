 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Introducing Chandler Bane

  • Updated

Chandler Bane is a fifth-generation farmer who grows crops and raises cattle with his family in McLean County. He operates his grain business with his parents Pam and Sam Bane in Arrowsmith. He and his wife, Cara, his sister Maggie St. Peters and brother-in-law Josh St. Peter operate Moraine View Land & Cattle. Bane grows corn and soybeans and alfalfa. “Cattle and crops are a good symbiotic mix on the farm,” said the Iowa State University graduate. Their operation is mostly conventional with some no-till and includes alfalfa and forages in addition to the row crops. Bane became an Ellsworth Fire Department volunteer firefighter at age 16 and continues today.

