July 1, 2022: Corn, beans progressing well

Corn and soybeans are progressing well. The weather this past week brought milder temperatures and cooler nights giving both crops a break from last week's heat. We are getting to the point where we could use another batch of rain for the crops. Here in the next week or so, we should be able to decide on fungicide and insecticide. Forages are doing the best they can with the overall lack of moisture. The grasses are not rebounding, but the alfalfa is doing its best with what it has gotten. For the next week, we are forecasted for some much-needed additional rainfall.

