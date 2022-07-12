 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
July 11, 2022: Timely rains ease drought worries

Knee-high by the Fourth of July is typically exceeded in my previous experiences. At one point in time, we were worried that it would ring true this year. Thankfully with the timely rains, crops are progressing well. We seem to be in a pattern where as soon as a serious drought concern begins to develop, we see a heavy downpour and bounce back in 24 hours. Thursday and Friday brought 2 inches of precipitation to most of central Illinois, if not more. Forages continue to grow when they receive moisture and second-cutting alfalfa should be wrapped up this week, especially with the friendly dry, hay-making forecast.

