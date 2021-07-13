This past week provided a short opportunity for field work. I sprayed some fungicide and herbicide on targeted fields ahead of the rain. This past weekend brought an inch-plus of rain across most of the area. The wet holes and bottom ground officially died off last week from the June 25 flooding. Rain makes grain, however, at this point it would be good to have a little sun to go with it. Many acres have tasseled and are shedding pollen. Going forward we need to keep an eye on disease and insect pressure and keep this crop healthy.
July 12, 2021: Rain makes grain, but sun needed too