Hello from central Illinois. We got rain! Some farms got very little with dry dirt between the rows after the cells moved through, but most received 0.5 to 0.9 inches of much needed precipitation. Our beans are looking really good now and look like they could be pretty decent if rains continue, but the corn on some farms is probably about too far gone. The trace amount these corn fields received was the first rain since emergence, and we are just entering pollination. Even the good looking corn is 7-8 feet tall at most with lots in the 5-6 feet range. Anyway back to mowing hay today (Monday) and mixing feed for the big group of calves we weaned a few days ago. I hope everyone has a good week.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
