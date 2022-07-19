July 18, 2022: Challenging week in eastern McLean County

People are also reading…
Pop-up showers and intense humidity have provided a challenging week for eastern McLean County. Both are positive for crop growth but negative for dry forage production. Towards the middle of this past week, I began to see planes and helicopters applying fungicides/insecticides. Depending on the forecast, we will start spraying soybeans towards the end of this week or the beginning of next. It seems like an affordable option at this time when the crops look as favorable as they do. Unfortunately, the change in forecast brought precipitation to a lot of cut forages. Some were saved and some were not.