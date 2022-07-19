 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

July 18, 2022: Challenging week in eastern McLean County

People are also reading…

Pop-up showers and intense humidity have provided a challenging week for eastern McLean County. Both are positive for crop growth but negative for dry forage production. Towards the middle of this past week, I began to see planes and helicopters applying fungicides/insecticides. Depending on the forecast, we will start spraying soybeans towards the end of this week or the beginning of next. It seems like an affordable option at this time when the crops look as favorable as they do. Unfortunately, the change in forecast brought precipitation to a lot of cut forages. Some were saved and some were not.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News