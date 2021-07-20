 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
July 19, 2021: A week of extreme weather

July 19, 2021: A week of extreme weather

  • Updated

This past week brought some extreme weather in my small area. I had farms receive over 8 inches of rain and others less than 2 inches. The good news is it didn’t do much more damage to the crop than what the late June floods had done already. Before the rain, crop dusters were buzzing around applying fungicide. I was able to get a few acres sprayed by ground early in the week before the rain. I still think pampering this crop is the right move. We have all the moisture needed and moderate temperatures, it only seems right to work to keep the bugs and disease out. We will take what Mother Nature gives us and manage accordingly. As my 4-year-daughter likes to repeat, “You get what you get and you don’t throw a fit.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News