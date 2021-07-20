This past week brought some extreme weather in my small area. I had farms receive over 8 inches of rain and others less than 2 inches. The good news is it didn’t do much more damage to the crop than what the late June floods had done already. Before the rain, crop dusters were buzzing around applying fungicide. I was able to get a few acres sprayed by ground early in the week before the rain. I still think pampering this crop is the right move. We have all the moisture needed and moderate temperatures, it only seems right to work to keep the bugs and disease out. We will take what Mother Nature gives us and manage accordingly. As my 4-year-daughter likes to repeat, “You get what you get and you don’t throw a fit.”
July 19, 2021: A week of extreme weather