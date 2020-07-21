Hello from central Illinois. We received 3.6-4.1 inches of rain last week and our crops look much better. What didn't run off soaked in and you can't tell it rained that much. Looking at the forecast we have the potential for a wetter week, so here on Monday morning I'm scraping cow lots and moving around bales preparing for some mud. After all the rain last week we will have another cutting of hay this summer, which was looking doubtful a week ago. I'm keeping my fingers crossed we don't get any storms. I know a half hour away they had corn laid flat and buildings torn up a week ago. Have a safe week.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
