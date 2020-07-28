Hello from central Illinois. Last week was a good week; we had a little rain and got some projects done. I took down a bin with plans to rebuild it next summer. Our beans really look great and most of the corn looks pretty decent also except the farms that were really dry earlier this year. The last few acres of fungicide will be sprayed in my area this week. We are getting close to a time of the year I dread... paperwork. I have lots of pre-harvest book work to be done and I'm not looking forward to it. My dad has been working on some harvest machinery and getting it ready. Harvest will be here before we know it. Have a safe week.
Deal farms with his dad, David, near Danvers in McClean County.
